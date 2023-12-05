The Los Angeles Kings, Drew Doughty among them, play the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, at Nationwide Arena. If you'd like to wager on Doughty's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Drew Doughty vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, BSW, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Doughty Season Stats Insights

In 21 games this season, Doughty has a plus-minus of +12, while averaging 25:40 on the ice per game.

In four of 21 games this year, Doughty has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In nine of 21 games this year, Doughty has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

Doughty has posted an assist in a game five times this year in 21 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability is 52.4% that Doughty hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Doughty has an implied probability of 44.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Doughty Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets have conceded 87 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 28th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -13 goal differential ranks 25th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 21 Games 2 11 Points 1 5 Goals 1 6 Assists 0

