Should you wager on Drew Doughty to score a goal when the Los Angeles Kings and the Columbus Blue Jackets meet up on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Will Drew Doughty score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Doughty stats and insights

  • In four of 21 games this season, Doughty has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • He has not played against the Blue Jackets yet this season.
  • Doughty has picked up one goal and two assists on the power play.
  • He takes 1.7 shots per game, and converts 14.3% of them.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

  • The Blue Jackets have given up 87 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 28th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 14.7 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Doughty recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/3/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 25:20 Home W 4-1
11/29/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 27:28 Home L 2-1
11/25/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 23:13 Home W 4-0
11/24/2023 Ducks 2 0 2 22:31 Away W 5-2
11/20/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 25:04 Away W 4-1
11/18/2023 Blues 1 0 1 21:37 Home W 5-1
11/16/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 26:12 Home W 2-1
11/11/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 28:08 Home L 4-2
11/9/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 24:43 Home L 4-3 OT
11/8/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 27:35 Away W 4-1

Kings vs. Blue Jackets game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSOH, BSW, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

