The Los Angeles Lakers, D'Angelo Russell included, face off versus the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Russell, in his most recent game, had nine points, seven assists and five steals in a 107-97 win over the Rockets.

In this article we will break down Russell's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

D'Angelo Russell Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 17.1 16.3 Rebounds 2.5 3.4 3.5 Assists 6.5 6.6 6.4 PRA -- 27.1 26.2 PR -- 20.5 19.8 3PM 1.5 2.2 2.5



D'Angelo Russell Insights vs. the Suns

This season, Russell has made 6.4 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 15.5% of his team's total makes.

Russell is averaging 5.5 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 18.6% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

The Lakers average the most possessions per game with 103.0. His opponents, the Suns, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 11th with 101.8 possessions per contest.

Conceding 113.3 points per contest, the Suns are the 17th-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

On the boards, the Suns are ranked second in the NBA, conceding 40.9 rebounds per game.

The Suns are the eighth-ranked team in the league, allowing 24.9 assists per game.

The Suns are the fifth-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, giving up 11.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

D'Angelo Russell vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/10/2023 29 19 3 9 0 1 0 10/26/2023 33 14 4 5 1 1 2

