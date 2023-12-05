Cameron Reddish and his Los Angeles Lakers teammates hit the court versus the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on December 2, Reddish posted 11 points in a 107-97 win against the Rockets.

With prop bets in place for Reddish, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Cameron Reddish Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 7.2 9.4 Rebounds -- 2.7 2.7 Assists -- 1.1 1.1 PRA -- 11 13.2 PR -- 9.9 12.1



Cameron Reddish Insights vs. the Suns

This season, he's put up 5.6% of the Lakers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 5.9 per contest.

Reddish's opponents, the Suns, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 101.8 possessions per game, while his Lakers average 103 per game, second-highest among NBA teams.

The Suns concede 113.3 points per contest, 16th-ranked in the league.

The Suns concede 40.9 rebounds per game, ranking second in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Suns are ranked seventh in the league, conceding 24.9 per game.

Cameron Reddish vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/10/2023 28 17 3 0 5 0 3 10/26/2023 12 4 1 0 0 0 0

