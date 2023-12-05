The Anaheim Ducks, Cam Fowler among them, face the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, at Ball Arena. Fancy a wager on Fowler? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Cam Fowler vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Fowler Season Stats Insights

Fowler's plus-minus this season, in 24:13 per game on the ice, is -13.

Fowler has twice scored a goal in a game this season in 24 games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

Fowler has registered a point in a game nine times this season over 24 games played, with multiple points in two games.

In eight of 24 games this year, Fowler has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Fowler has an implied probability of 51.2% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Fowler has an implied probability of 45.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Fowler Stats vs. the Avalanche

The Avalanche are 14th in goals allowed, conceding 70 total goals (2.9 per game) in the NHL.

The team's +16 goal differential ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 24 Games 5 11 Points 3 2 Goals 0 9 Assists 3

