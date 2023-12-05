Can we anticipate Cam Fowler lighting the lamp when the Anaheim Ducks play the Colorado Avalanche at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Cam Fowler score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Fowler stats and insights

  • Fowler has scored in two of 24 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In two games against the Avalanche this season, he has taken three shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • Fowler has picked up six assists on the power play.
  • He takes 1.4 shots per game, and converts 5.9% of them.

Avalanche defensive stats

  • The Avalanche have given up 70 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.6 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Fowler recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/2/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 28:39 Home W 4-3 SO
11/30/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 25:14 Home L 5-4
11/28/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 29:56 Away L 3-1
11/26/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 24:06 Away L 8-2
11/24/2023 Kings 0 0 0 20:12 Home L 5-2
11/22/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 22:28 Home L 4-3
11/19/2023 Blues 0 0 0 23:14 Home L 3-1
11/17/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 22:21 Home L 2-1
11/15/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 22:04 Away L 8-2
11/14/2023 Predators 1 1 0 23:59 Away W 3-2

Ducks vs. Avalanche game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ALT, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

