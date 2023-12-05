In the upcoming matchup against the Colorado Avalanche, which begins at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we bet on Brock McGinn to light the lamp for the Anaheim Ducks? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.

Will Brock McGinn score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

McGinn stats and insights

McGinn has scored in one of seven games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In two games versus the Avalanche this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken four of them.

McGinn has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 11.1% of them.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche are 14th in goals allowed, conceding 70 total goals (2.9 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.6 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Ducks vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

ALT, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

