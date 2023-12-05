Can we count on Brett Leason lighting the lamp when the Anaheim Ducks take on the Colorado Avalanche at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To help you with your bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Brett Leason score a goal against the Avalanche?

Leason stats and insights

Leason has scored in three of 20 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has taken one shot in two games versus the Avalanche this season, but has not scored.

Leason has no points on the power play.

Leason's shooting percentage is 12.0%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.

Avalanche defensive stats

On defense, the Avalanche are conceding 70 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.6 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Leason recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 15:39 Home W 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Capitals 2 1 1 12:43 Home L 5-4 11/26/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 11:55 Away L 8-2 11/22/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 12:11 Home L 4-3 11/19/2023 Blues 0 0 0 10:00 Home L 3-1 11/14/2023 Predators 0 0 0 11:27 Away W 3-2 11/12/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 12:17 Home W 4-1 11/10/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 12:18 Home L 6-3 11/7/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 12:45 Home L 2-0 11/5/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 9:58 Home W 4-2

Ducks vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

ALT, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

