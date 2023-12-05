Will Brett Leason Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on December 5?
Can we count on Brett Leason lighting the lamp when the Anaheim Ducks take on the Colorado Avalanche at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To help you with your bets, check out the stats and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Brett Leason score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Leason stats and insights
- Leason has scored in three of 20 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has taken one shot in two games versus the Avalanche this season, but has not scored.
- Leason has no points on the power play.
- Leason's shooting percentage is 12.0%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Avalanche defensive stats
- On defense, the Avalanche are conceding 70 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.6 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Leason recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/2/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|15:39
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Capitals
|2
|1
|1
|12:43
|Home
|L 5-4
|11/26/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|11:55
|Away
|L 8-2
|11/22/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|12:11
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/19/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|10:00
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/14/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|11:27
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/12/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|12:17
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|12:18
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|12:45
|Home
|L 2-0
|11/5/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|9:58
|Home
|W 4-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Ducks vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.