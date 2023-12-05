Will Benoit-Olivier Groulx Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on December 5?
In the upcoming tilt against the Colorado Avalanche, which begins at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we expect Benoit-Olivier Groulx to find the back of the net for the Anaheim Ducks? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.
Will Benoit-Olivier Groulx score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Groulx stats and insights
- Groulx is yet to score through 16 games this season.
- He has not scored versus the Avalanche this season in two games (one shot).
- Groulx has no points on the power play.
Avalanche defensive stats
- The Avalanche have conceded 70 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.6 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.
Groulx recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/2/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|14:26
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/28/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|15:26
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/26/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|15:04
|Away
|L 8-2
|11/24/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|11:50
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/19/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|8:12
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/17/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|12:19
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/15/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|15:26
|Away
|L 8-2
|11/14/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|13:03
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/12/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|11:10
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/1/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|13:14
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
Ducks vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+
