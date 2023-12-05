The Colorado Avalanche (15-7-2) will aim to halt a three-game losing streak when they play the Anaheim Ducks (10-14) at home on Tuesday, December 5 at 9:00 PM ET on ALT, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+.

During the past 10 games for the Ducks (2-8-0), their offense has scored 22 goals while their defense has given up 42 goals. They have registered 29 power-play opportunities during that span, and have scored six goals (20.7%).

Ahead of watching this matchup, here is a glimpse at which squad we pick to emerge with the victory in Tuesday's action on the ice.

Ducks vs. Avalanche Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer projections model for this matchup expects a final result of Avalanche 5, Ducks 2.

Moneyline Pick: Avalanche (-350)

Avalanche (-350) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Computer Predicted Spread: Avalanche (-2.7)

Ducks vs Avalanche Additional Info

Ducks Splits and Trends

The Ducks have a 4-0-4 record in overtime games this season and a 10-14 overall record.

Anaheim has earned 10 points (5-5-0) in its 10 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Ducks scored just one goal in six games and they lost every time.

Anaheim failed to win all four games this season when it scored a pair of goals.

The Ducks have earned 20 points in their 13 games with more than two goals scored.

This season, Anaheim has recorded a single power-play goal in seven games and registered four points with a record of 2-5-0.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Anaheim is 2-7-0 (four points).

The Ducks' opponents have had more shots in 11 games. The Ducks went 7-4-0 in those contests (14 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Ducks AVG Ducks Rank 5th 3.58 Goals Scored 2.75 28th 12th 2.92 Goals Allowed 3.5 26th 10th 31.9 Shots 29.5 23rd 8th 29.1 Shots Allowed 31.8 24th 16th 20.21% Power Play % 21.79% 12th 6th 85.56% Penalty Kill % 79.44% 16th

Ducks vs. Avalanche Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

TV Channel: ALT, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

