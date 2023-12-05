Austin Reaves and his Los Angeles Lakers teammates face off versus the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on December 2, Reaves posted 18 points and three steals in a 107-97 win versus the Rockets.

If you'd like to place a wager on Reaves' props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Austin Reaves Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 13.7 13.4 Rebounds 3.5 4.7 4.6 Assists 4.5 4.7 4.9 PRA -- 23.1 22.9 PR -- 18.4 18 3PM 1.5 1.2 0.8



Austin Reaves Insights vs. the Suns

Reaves has taken 10.2 shots per game this season and made 4.8 per game, which account for 12.0% and 11.5%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's knocked down 1.2 threes per game, or 12.5% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Lakers average the most possessions per game with 103. His opponents, the Suns, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 11th with 101.8 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Suns are ranked 17th in the league, giving up 113.3 points per game.

On the boards, the Suns have conceded 40.9 rebounds per contest, which puts them second in the league.

In terms of assists, the Suns have allowed 24.9 per game, eighth in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Suns have given up 11.3 makes per game, fifth in the NBA.

Austin Reaves vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/10/2023 35 15 1 7 2 0 1 10/26/2023 28 10 2 1 1 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.