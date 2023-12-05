Should you bet on Arthur Kaliyev to score a goal when the Los Angeles Kings and the Columbus Blue Jackets meet up on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Arthur Kaliyev score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)

Kaliyev stats and insights

In five of 19 games this season, Kaliyev has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Blue Jackets.

He has scored three goals, but has no assists, on the power play.

Kaliyev averages 1.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.8%.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets are 28th in goals allowed, conceding 87 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 14.7 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Kaliyev recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/3/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 9:17 Home W 4-1 11/29/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 12:19 Home L 2-1 11/25/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 11:44 Home W 4-0 11/24/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 14:22 Away W 5-2 11/20/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 14:32 Away W 4-1 11/18/2023 Blues 1 0 1 14:54 Home W 5-1 11/16/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 10:38 Home W 2-1 11/11/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:26 Home L 4-2 11/9/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 16:40 Home L 4-3 OT 11/8/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 16:21 Away W 4-1

Kings vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, BSW, and ESPN+

