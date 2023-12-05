Anze Kopitar will be on the ice when the Los Angeles Kings and Columbus Blue Jackets play at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. Prop bets for Kopitar are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Anze Kopitar vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, BSW, and ESPN+

BSOH, BSW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Kopitar Season Stats Insights

In 21 games this season, Kopitar has averaged 19:26 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +13.

Kopitar has scored a goal in nine of 21 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 16 of 21 games this year, Kopitar has registered a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

In 10 of 21 games this season, Kopitar has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 61.7% that Kopitar hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 43.5% of Kopitar going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Kopitar Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets have conceded 87 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 28th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 25th-ranked goal differential (-13).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 21 Games 2 20 Points 3 10 Goals 3 10 Assists 0

