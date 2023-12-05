On Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, the Los Angeles Kings clash with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Is Alex Laferriere going to score a goal in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Alex Laferriere score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)

Laferriere stats and insights

  • Laferriere has scored in two of 20 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not faced the Blue Jackets yet this season.
  • Laferriere has no points on the power play.
  • Laferriere's shooting percentage is 5.1%, and he averages 1.9 shots per game.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

  • The Blue Jackets have given up 87 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 28th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 14.7 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Laferriere recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/3/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:03 Home W 4-1
11/29/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 12:52 Home L 2-1
11/25/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 10:35 Home W 4-0
11/24/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 14:11 Away W 5-2
11/20/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 11:24 Away W 4-1
11/18/2023 Blues 0 0 0 14:17 Home W 5-1
11/11/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 13:42 Home L 4-2
11/9/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 11:12 Home L 4-3 OT
11/8/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 11:58 Away W 4-1
11/4/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 12:26 Away W 5-0

Kings vs. Blue Jackets game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSOH, BSW, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

