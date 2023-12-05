The Anaheim Ducks, Alex Killorn among them, meet the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, at Ball Arena. Prop bets for Killorn are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Alex Killorn vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

ALT, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Killorn Season Stats Insights

Killorn's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:34 per game on the ice, is -7.

Killorn has twice scored a goal in a game this season in 14 games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

Killorn has a point in five of 14 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

In four of 14 games this year, Killorn has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Killorn's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 51.2% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Killorn going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 34.5%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Killorn Stats vs. the Avalanche

The Avalanche are 14th in goals allowed, conceding 70 total goals (2.9 per game) in the league.

The team's +16 goal differential ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 14 Games 4 7 Points 5 2 Goals 1 5 Assists 4

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.