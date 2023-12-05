Adrian Kempe and the Los Angeles Kings will meet the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. Looking to bet on Kempe's props? Here is some information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Adrian Kempe vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, BSW, and ESPN+

BSOH, BSW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

0.5 points (Over odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kempe Season Stats Insights

Kempe's plus-minus rating this season, in 18:50 per game on the ice, is +14.

Kempe has a goal in eight of 21 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Kempe has a point in 14 of 21 games this year, with multiple points in eight of them.

Kempe has an assist in 10 of 21 games this year, with multiple assists on four occasions.

The implied probability that Kempe hits the over on his points over/under is 66.7%, based on the odds.

There is a 45.5% chance of Kempe having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Kempe Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

On defense, the Blue Jackets are conceding 87 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 28th in the league.

The team has the league's 25th-ranked goal differential (-13).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 21 Games 2 22 Points 1 8 Goals 1 14 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.