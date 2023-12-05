Will Adrian Kempe Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on December 5?
The Los Angeles Kings' upcoming contest against the Columbus Blue Jackets is set for Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Adrian Kempe light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Adrian Kempe score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +145 (Bet $10 to win $14.50 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Kempe stats and insights
- In eight of 21 games this season, Kempe has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Blue Jackets yet this season.
- Kempe has picked up five assists on the power play.
- Kempe's shooting percentage is 11.1%, and he averages 3.4 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- The Blue Jackets are 28th in goals allowed, conceding 87 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 14.7 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Kempe recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/3/2023
|Avalanche
|2
|0
|2
|18:41
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/29/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|18:30
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/25/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|19:15
|Home
|W 4-0
|11/24/2023
|Ducks
|2
|0
|2
|16:31
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/20/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|18:25
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/18/2023
|Blues
|2
|1
|1
|18:02
|Home
|W 5-1
|11/16/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|19:01
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/11/2023
|Flyers
|1
|1
|0
|18:11
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/9/2023
|Penguins
|1
|1
|0
|17:18
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/8/2023
|Golden Knights
|2
|1
|1
|19:51
|Away
|W 4-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Kings vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH, BSW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.