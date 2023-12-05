The Los Angeles Kings' upcoming contest against the Columbus Blue Jackets is set for Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Adrian Kempe light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Adrian Kempe score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +145 (Bet $10 to win $14.50 if he scores a goal)

Kempe stats and insights

  • In eight of 21 games this season, Kempe has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has not faced the Blue Jackets yet this season.
  • Kempe has picked up five assists on the power play.
  • Kempe's shooting percentage is 11.1%, and he averages 3.4 shots per game.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

  • The Blue Jackets are 28th in goals allowed, conceding 87 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 14.7 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Kempe recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/3/2023 Avalanche 2 0 2 18:41 Home W 4-1
11/29/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 18:30 Home L 2-1
11/25/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 19:15 Home W 4-0
11/24/2023 Ducks 2 0 2 16:31 Away W 5-2
11/20/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 18:25 Away W 4-1
11/18/2023 Blues 2 1 1 18:02 Home W 5-1
11/16/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 19:01 Home W 2-1
11/11/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 18:11 Home L 4-2
11/9/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 17:18 Home L 4-3 OT
11/8/2023 Golden Knights 2 1 1 19:51 Away W 4-1

Kings vs. Blue Jackets game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSOH, BSW, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

