The Los Angeles Kings' upcoming contest against the Columbus Blue Jackets is set for Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Adrian Kempe light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Adrian Kempe score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +145 (Bet $10 to win $14.50 if he scores a goal)

Kempe stats and insights

In eight of 21 games this season, Kempe has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not faced the Blue Jackets yet this season.

Kempe has picked up five assists on the power play.

Kempe's shooting percentage is 11.1%, and he averages 3.4 shots per game.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets are 28th in goals allowed, conceding 87 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 14.7 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Kempe recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/3/2023 Avalanche 2 0 2 18:41 Home W 4-1 11/29/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 18:30 Home L 2-1 11/25/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 19:15 Home W 4-0 11/24/2023 Ducks 2 0 2 16:31 Away W 5-2 11/20/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 18:25 Away W 4-1 11/18/2023 Blues 2 1 1 18:02 Home W 5-1 11/16/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 19:01 Home W 2-1 11/11/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 18:11 Home L 4-2 11/9/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 17:18 Home L 4-3 OT 11/8/2023 Golden Knights 2 1 1 19:51 Away W 4-1

Kings vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, BSW, and ESPN+

BSOH, BSW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

