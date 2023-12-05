Adam Henrique will be among those on the ice Tuesday when his Anaheim Ducks meet the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. Does a bet on Henrique intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Adam Henrique vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

ALT, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Henrique Season Stats Insights

Henrique has averaged 15:30 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -6).

Henrique has a goal in four of 23 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Henrique has a point in 10 of 23 games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

In seven of 23 games this season, Henrique has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Henrique hits the over on his points prop total is 46.5%, based on the odds.

Henrique has an implied probability of 31.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Henrique Stats vs. the Avalanche

On defense, the Avalanche are conceding 70 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 14th in the league.

The team's goal differential (+16) ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 23 Games 4 11 Points 4 4 Goals 3 7 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.