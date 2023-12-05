On Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, the Anaheim Ducks match up against the Colorado Avalanche. Is Adam Henrique going to score a goal in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Adam Henrique score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Henrique stats and insights

Henrique has scored in four of 23 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In two games against the Avalanche this season, he has scored one goal on three shots.

On the power play he has two goals, plus three assists.

Henrique averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.4%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche have given up 70 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.6 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Henrique recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 19:28 Home W 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 14:34 Home L 5-4 11/28/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 17:06 Away L 3-1 11/26/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:33 Away L 8-2 11/24/2023 Kings 0 0 0 16:09 Home L 5-2 11/22/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 18:46 Home L 4-3 11/19/2023 Blues 0 0 0 16:11 Home L 3-1 11/17/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 20:21 Home L 2-1 11/15/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 13:30 Away L 8-2 11/14/2023 Predators 1 1 0 20:03 Away W 3-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ducks vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

ALT, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.