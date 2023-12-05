On Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, the Anaheim Ducks match up against the Colorado Avalanche. Is Adam Henrique going to score a goal in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Adam Henrique score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Henrique stats and insights

  • Henrique has scored in four of 23 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In two games against the Avalanche this season, he has scored one goal on three shots.
  • On the power play he has two goals, plus three assists.
  • Henrique averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.4%.

Avalanche defensive stats

  • The Avalanche have given up 70 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.6 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Henrique recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/2/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 19:28 Home W 4-3 SO
11/30/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 14:34 Home L 5-4
11/28/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 17:06 Away L 3-1
11/26/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:33 Away L 8-2
11/24/2023 Kings 0 0 0 16:09 Home L 5-2
11/22/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 18:46 Home L 4-3
11/19/2023 Blues 0 0 0 16:11 Home L 3-1
11/17/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 20:21 Home L 2-1
11/15/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 13:30 Away L 8-2
11/14/2023 Predators 1 1 0 20:03 Away W 3-2

Ducks vs. Avalanche game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ALT, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

