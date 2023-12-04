The Boston Celtics (15-4) hope to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (10-8) on December 4, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Celtics vs. Pacers Game Info

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: NBC Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Celtics vs Pacers Additional Info

Celtics Stats Insights

The Celtics are shooting 47.3% from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points lower than the 50.4% the Pacers allow to opponents.

Boston is 6-0 when it shoots higher than 50.4% from the field.

The Pacers are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at third.

The 116.7 points per game the Celtics record are 9.2 fewer points than the Pacers allow (125.9).

Boston is 2-0 when scoring more than 125.9 points.

Pacers Stats Insights

The Pacers have shot at a 51.1% clip from the field this season, 7.1 percentage points above the 44% shooting opponents of the Celtics have averaged.

Indiana is 10-7 when it shoots higher than 44% from the field.

The Pacers are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 21st.

The Pacers' 128.8 points per game are 21.4 more points than the 107.4 the Celtics allow.

When it scores more than 107.4 points, Indiana is 10-6.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

The Celtics are scoring 123 points per game this year at home, which is 11.9 more points than they're averaging on the road (111.1).

In 2023-24, Boston is ceding 105.4 points per game at home. Away from home, it is allowing 109.1.

When playing at home, the Celtics are averaging 3.2 more three-pointers per game (17.3) than on the road (14.1). They also sport a higher three-point percentage at home (40.6%) compared to in away games (32.9%).

Pacers Home & Away Comparison

At home the Pacers score 127.1 points per game, 4.3 less than away (131.4). On defense they allow 119.4 points per game at home, 16.9 less than on the road (136.3).

This season the Pacers are collecting fewer assists at home (29.2 per game) than on the road (32.1).

Celtics Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Kristaps Porzingis Out Calf

Pacers Injuries