The Boston Celtics (15-4) are favored (-4.5) to build on a three-game winning streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (10-8) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, December 4, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The matchup airs on TNT, BSIN, and NBCS-BOS.

Celtics vs. Pacers Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, December 4, 2023

Monday, December 4, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSIN, and NBCS-BOS

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Celtics vs. Pacers Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 122 - Pacers 117

Celtics vs Pacers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Pacers

Pick ATS: Celtics (- 4.5)

Celtics (- 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Celtics (-5.2)

Celtics (-5.2) Pick OU: Under (240.5)



Under (240.5) Computer Predicted Total: 239.4

The Celtics have had less success against the spread than the Pacers this year, recording an ATS record of 10-9-0, as opposed to the 10-8-0 mark of the Pacers.

As a 4.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, Indiana is 2-2 against the spread compared to the 8-7 ATS record Boston racks up as a 4.5-point favorite.

Indiana and its opponents have exceeded the over/under 88.9% of the time this season (16 out of 18). That's more often than Boston and its opponents have (nine out of 19).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Celtics are 14-4, a better mark than the Pacers have put up (5-3) as moneyline underdogs.

Celtics Performance Insights

The Celtics have a top-five defense this season, ranking fourth-best in the league with 107.4 points allowed per game. Offensively, they rank eighth with 116.7 points scored per contest.

Boston is top-five this season in rebounding, ranking third-best in the league with 47.1 boards per game. Meanwhile, it ranks 11th with 43.4 rebounds allowed per contest.

When it comes to assists, the Celtics are putting up just 24.8 assists per game (fifth-worst in league).

Boston, who is 13th in the league with 13.2 turnovers per game, is forcing 11.6 turnovers per contest, which is second-worst in the NBA.

The Celtics sport a 36.5% three-point percentage this year (14th-ranked in NBA), but they've really provided a lift by sinking 15.6 treys per contest (second-best).

Pacers Performance Insights

Offensively, the Pacers are the best team in the league (128.8 points per game). But defensively they are the worst (125.9 points allowed per game).

On the glass, Indiana is second-worst in the league in rebounds (39.4 per game). It is 10th in rebounds allowed (42.9 per game).

With 30.3 assists per game, the Pacers are best in the league.

With 12.4 turnovers committed per game and 13.6 turnovers forced, Indiana is seventh and 17th in the NBA, respectively.

The Pacers are the fourth-best squad in the league in 3-pointers made (15 per game) and fourth-best in 3-point percentage (38.4%).

