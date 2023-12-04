Big West Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Monday, December 4
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 9:22 PM HST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The UC Riverside Highlanders versus the Dartmouth Big Green is the only game on Monday's college basketball slate that includes a Big West team on the court.
Big West Women's Basketball Game Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|UC Riverside Highlanders at Dartmouth Big Green
|2:00 PM ET, Monday, December 4
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
