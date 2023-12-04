The UC Riverside Highlanders versus the Dartmouth Big Green is the only game on Monday's college basketball slate that includes a Big West team on the court.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Big West Women's Basketball Game Today

Date/Time TV UC Riverside Highlanders at Dartmouth Big Green 2:00 PM ET, Monday, December 4 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Follow Big West games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!