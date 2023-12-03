When the Los Angeles Kings square off against the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, will Vladislav Gavrikov find the back of the net? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Vladislav Gavrikov score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Gavrikov stats and insights

Gavrikov has scored in two of 20 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game versus the Avalanche this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Gavrikov has no points on the power play.

Gavrikov's shooting percentage is 9.1%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 66 total goals (2.9 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.6 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Gavrikov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/29/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 19:45 Home L 2-1 11/25/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 20:16 Home W 4-0 11/24/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 21:08 Away W 5-2 11/20/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 19:11 Away W 4-1 11/18/2023 Blues 0 0 0 20:40 Home W 5-1 11/16/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 19:34 Home W 2-1 11/11/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 18:43 Home L 4-2 11/9/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 21:33 Home L 4-3 OT 11/8/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 17:20 Away W 4-1 11/4/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 18:19 Away W 5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kings vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, BSW, and ESPN+

ALT, BSW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.