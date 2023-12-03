With the Los Angeles Rams taking on the Cleveland Browns in Week 13 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), is Tyler Higbee a good bet to hit paydirt? Below, we analyze the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Tyler Higbee score a touchdown against the Browns?

Odds to score a TD this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a TD)

Higbee's stat line this season displays 32 catches for 332 yards and two scores. He averages 30.2 yards receiving per game, and has been targeted 51 times.

In one of 11 games this season, Higbee has tallied a touchdown catch, with more than one TD in that contest.

Tyler Higbee Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Seahawks 3 3 49 0 Week 2 49ers 7 3 12 0 Week 3 @Bengals 5 5 71 0 Week 4 @Colts 11 5 64 0 Week 5 Eagles 3 2 20 0 Week 6 Cardinals 3 2 18 0 Week 7 Steelers 3 1 7 0 Week 8 @Cowboys 7 5 45 0 Week 9 @Packers 1 0 0 0 Week 11 Seahawks 3 1 17 0 Week 12 @Cardinals 5 5 29 2

