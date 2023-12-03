Tyler Higbee will be up against the best passing defense in the league when his Los Angeles Rams play the Cleveland Browns in Week 13, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

Higbee's stat line this season reveals 32 catches for 332 yards and two scores. He averages 30.2 yards per game, having been targeted 51 times.

Higbee vs. the Browns

Higbee vs the Browns (since 2021): No games

No games Cleveland has allowed two opposing receivers to rack up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Browns have allowed nine opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Cleveland has allowed at least two TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

The Browns yield 142 passing yards per game, the NFL's best pass defense this season.

So far this season, the Browns have conceded 10 passing TDs to opponents, averaging 0.9 per game. That ranks first among NFL defenses.

Tyler Higbee Receiving Props vs. the Browns

Receiving Yards: 25.5 (-115)

Higbee Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Higbee has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet in 45.5% of his games (five of 11).

Higbee has been targeted on 51 of his team's 380 passing attempts this season (13.4% target share).

He has 332 receiving yards on 51 targets to rank 95th in league play with 6.5 yards per target.

Higbee has had a touchdown catch in one of 11 games this season. On that occasion, he scored more than one TD.

He has two total touchdowns this season (8.3% of his team's 24 offensive TDs).

Higbee has been targeted five times in the red zone (11.1% of his team's 45 red zone pass attempts).

Higbee's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Cardinals 11/26/2023 Week 12 5 TAR / 5 REC / 29 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 11/19/2023 Week 11 3 TAR / 1 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Packers 11/5/2023 Week 9 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 10/29/2023 Week 8 7 TAR / 5 REC / 45 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Steelers 10/22/2023 Week 7 3 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

