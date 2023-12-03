The Los Angeles Rams and the Cleveland Browns are scheduled to square off in a Week 13 matchup at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Will Tutu Atwell score a touchdown in this contest? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent stats and trends.

Will Tutu Atwell score a touchdown against the Browns?

Odds to score a TD this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a TD)

Atwell has 36 receptions (60 targets) for 467 yards and three scores, averaging 42.5 yards per game.

Atwell has a touchdown catch in three of 11 games this season, but no games with more than one.

Tutu Atwell Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Seahawks 8 6 119 0 Week 2 49ers 9 7 77 0 Week 3 @Bengals 9 4 50 1 Week 4 @Colts 9 5 24 0 Week 5 Eagles 5 2 9 1 Week 6 Cardinals 1 1 30 0 Week 7 Steelers 2 1 31 1 Week 8 @Cowboys 4 2 21 0 Week 9 @Packers 7 4 13 0 Week 11 Seahawks 3 1 17 0 Week 12 @Cardinals 3 3 76 0

