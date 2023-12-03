Tutu Atwell will be up against the best passing defense in the league when his Los Angeles Rams play the Cleveland Browns in Week 13, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

Atwell has hauled in 467 receiving yards (after 36 catches) and three TDs. He has been targeted 60 times, and is averaging 42.5 yards per game.

Atwell vs. the Browns

Atwell vs the Browns (since 2021): No games

No games Two players have put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Cleveland in the 2023 season.

Nine players have grabbed a TD pass against the Browns this year.

Cleveland has allowed one player to grab at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The 142 passing yards per game yielded by the Browns defense makes them the NFL's best pass defense.

Opponents of the Browns have totaled 10 touchdowns through the air (0.9 per game). The Browns' defense is first in the NFL in that category.

Tutu Atwell Receiving Props vs. the Browns

Receiving Yards: 20.5 (-118)

Atwell Receiving Insights

In four of 10 games this season, Atwell has eclipsed his prop for receiving yards.

Atwell has received 15.8% of his team's 380 passing attempts this season (60 targets).

He is averaging 7.8 yards per target (56th in league play), averaging 467 yards on 60 passes thrown his way.

Atwell has a touchdown catch in three of 11 games this season, but no games with more than one.

He has 12.5% of his team's 24 offensive touchdowns this season (three).

With four red zone targets, Atwell has been on the receiving end of 8.9% of his team's 45 red zone pass attempts.

Atwell's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Cardinals 11/26/2023 Week 12 3 TAR / 3 REC / 76 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 11/19/2023 Week 11 3 TAR / 1 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Packers 11/5/2023 Week 9 7 TAR / 4 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 10/29/2023 Week 8 4 TAR / 2 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs 2 ATT / 8 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Steelers 10/22/2023 Week 7 2 TAR / 1 REC / 31 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

