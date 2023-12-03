Trevor Moore will be on the ice when the Los Angeles Kings and Colorado Avalanche meet on Sunday at Crypto.com Arena, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. If you're considering a bet on Moore against the Avalanche, we have plenty of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Trevor Moore vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, BSW, and ESPN+

ALT, BSW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Moore Season Stats Insights

In 20 games this season, Moore has a plus-minus rating of +5, while averaging 16:53 on the ice per game.

In Moore's 20 games played this season he's scored in eight of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

In 13 of 20 games this year, Moore has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

In seven of 20 games this season, Moore has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 52.4% that Moore goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of Moore going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 33.9%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Moore Stats vs. the Avalanche

On defense, the Avalanche are allowing 66 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+19) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 20 Games 4 19 Points 1 11 Goals 0 8 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.