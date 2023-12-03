The Los Angeles Kings' upcoming contest against the Colorado Avalanche is scheduled for Sunday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Trevor Lewis light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Trevor Lewis score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Lewis stats and insights

Lewis has scored in three of 20 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has attempted one shot in one game against the Avalanche this season, but has not scored.

Lewis has picked up one assist on the power play.

He has a 10.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Avalanche defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Avalanche are conceding 66 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 12th in the league.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.6 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Lewis recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/29/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 9:25 Home L 2-1 11/25/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 12:03 Home W 4-0 11/24/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 14:19 Away W 5-2 11/20/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 11:32 Away W 4-1 11/18/2023 Blues 0 0 0 11:02 Home W 5-1 11/16/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 12:24 Home W 2-1 11/11/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 12:06 Home L 4-2 11/9/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 12:23 Home L 4-3 OT 11/8/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 12:08 Away W 4-1 11/4/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 13:23 Away W 5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kings vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, BSW, and ESPN+

ALT, BSW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.