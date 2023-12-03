Will Trevor Lewis Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on December 3?
The Los Angeles Kings' upcoming contest against the Colorado Avalanche is scheduled for Sunday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Trevor Lewis light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Trevor Lewis score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Lewis stats and insights
- Lewis has scored in three of 20 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has attempted one shot in one game against the Avalanche this season, but has not scored.
- Lewis has picked up one assist on the power play.
- He has a 10.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Avalanche defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Avalanche are conceding 66 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 12th in the league.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.6 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Lewis recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/29/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|9:25
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/25/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|1
|0
|12:03
|Home
|W 4-0
|11/24/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|14:19
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/20/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|11:32
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/18/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|11:02
|Home
|W 5-1
|11/16/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|12:24
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/11/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|12:06
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/9/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|12:23
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/8/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|12:08
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/4/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|13:23
|Away
|W 5-0
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Kings vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT, BSW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.