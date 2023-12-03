The Los Angeles Rams and the Cleveland Browns are scheduled to play in a Week 13 matchup at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Will Royce Freeman find his way into the end zone in this contest? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent statistics and trends.

Will Royce Freeman score a touchdown against the Browns?

Odds to score a TD this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a TD)

Freeman has rushed for 292 yards (41.7 per game) on 63 carries with two touchdowns.

Freeman has reached the end zone via the ground in two games this season.

Royce Freeman Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 7 Steelers 12 66 0 0 0 0 Week 8 @Cowboys 9 44 1 0 0 0 Week 9 @Packers 12 32 0 0 0 0 Week 11 Seahawks 17 73 0 0 0 0 Week 12 @Cardinals 13 77 1 0 0 0

