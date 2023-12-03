Royce Freeman will be facing the 12th-ranked rushing defense in the NFL when his Los Angeles Rams meet the Cleveland Browns in Week 13, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

On 63 attempts, Freeman has rushed for 292 yards (41.7 ypg), with two rushing TDs.

Freeman vs. the Browns

Freeman vs the Browns (since 2021): No games

No games The Browns have given up 100 or more yards to one opposing rusher during the 2023 season.

10 opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Cleveland this year.

The Browns have allowed two or more rushing TDs to two opposing rushers this season.

Freeman will play against the NFL's 12th-ranked run defense this week. The Browns give up 105.9 yards on the ground per game.

The Browns' defense ranks 23rd in the league with 12 rushing TDs allowed so far this season.

Royce Freeman Rushing Props vs. the Browns

Rushing Yards: 23.5 (-118)

Freeman Rushing Insights

The Rams have passed 56.4% of the time and run 43.6% this season. They rank 19th in the NFL in scoring.

He has handled 21.4% of his team's 294 rushing attempts this season (63).

Freeman has found paydirt on the ground in two games this year but did not have multiple rushing TDs either time.

He has scored two of his team's 24 offensive touchdowns this season (8.3%).

He has 10 carries in the red zone (20.8% of his team's 48 red zone rushes).

Freeman's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Cardinals 11/26/2023 Week 12 13 ATT / 77 YDS / 1 TD TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 11/19/2023 Week 11 17 ATT / 73 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Packers 11/5/2023 Week 9 12 ATT / 32 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 10/29/2023 Week 8 9 ATT / 44 YDS / 1 TD TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Steelers 10/22/2023 Week 7 12 ATT / 66 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

