The Los Angeles Rams (5-6) meet the Cleveland Browns (7-4) at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

Rams and Browns betting trends and insights can be found in this article before they meet on Sunday.

Rams vs. Browns Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California Venue: SoFi Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rams 3.5 40.5 -190 +155

Rams vs. Browns Betting Records & Stats

Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles' matchups this year have an average point total of 45.1, 4.6 more points than this game's over/under.

The Rams have covered the spread four times in 11 games with a set spread.

The Rams are 4-1 as moneyline favorites (winning 80% of those games).

Los Angeles has played as a moneyline favorite of -190 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.

Cleveland Browns

Browns games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 40.5 points in five of 11 outings.

The average over/under for Cleveland's contests this season is 38.6, 1.9 fewer points than this game's total.

The Browns have put together a record of 7-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Browns have won two of the five games they've played as underdogs this season.

Cleveland has a record of 2-1 in games where sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +155 on the moneyline.

Rams vs. Browns Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Rams 21.1 19 21.3 15 45.1 6 11 Browns 21.7 18 19 5 38.6 5 11

Rams vs. Browns Betting Insights & Trends

Rams

In its last three games, Los Angeles has one win against the spread, and is 2-1 overall.

In Los Angeles' past three games, it has gone over the total once.

The Rams have a -2-point negative scoring differential on the season (-0.2 per game). The Browns have outscored opponents by 30 points on the season (2.7 per game).

Browns

Over its past three games, Cleveland has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall.

The Browns have gone over the total twice in their past three contests.

Rams Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 45.1 46.8 43.7 Implied Team Total AVG 24.7 25.8 23.8 ATS Record 4-5-2 1-3-1 3-2-1 Over/Under Record 4-7-0 1-4-0 3-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-1 2-1 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-5 0-2 1-3

Browns Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 38.6 38.6 38.6 Implied Team Total AVG 21.5 21.8 21.2 ATS Record 7-4-0 5-1-0 2-3-0 Over/Under Record 5-5-1 0-5-1 5-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-1 3-0 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-3 1-1 1-2

