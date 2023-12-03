The Cleveland Browns (7-4) are 3.5-point underdogs as they enter their matchup on Sunday, December 3, 2023 against the Los Angeles Rams (5-6). A point total of 40 has been set for this matchup.

The Rams' recent betting trends and insights can be found below before you wager on their matchup against Browns. Before the Browns square off against the Rams, take a look at their recent betting trends and insights.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rams vs. Browns Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Los Angeles Moneyline Cleveland Moneyline BetMGM Rams (-3.5) 40 -185 +150 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Rams (-3.5) 39.5 -178 +148 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Other Week 13 Odds

Los Angeles vs. Cleveland Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California TV Info: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rams vs. Browns Betting Insights

Los Angeles' ATS record is 4-5-2 this season.

As a 3.5-point favorite or greater, the Rams have one win ATS (1-1) this season.

Los Angeles games with a set total have hit the over four times this season (36.4%).

Cleveland's record against the spread in 2023 is 7-4-0.

The Browns are yet to lose ATS (3-0) as a 3.5-point underdog or more this year.

Cleveland has played 11 games this year, and five of them have gone over the total.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.