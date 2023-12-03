The Los Angeles Rams (5-6) host the Cleveland Browns (7-4) at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

How to Watch Rams vs. Browns

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California TV: FOX

Rams Insights

This year, the Rams put up just 2.1 more points per game (21.1) than the Browns give up (19).

The Rams average 92.7 more yards per game (340.6) than the Browns allow per outing (247.9).

This season, Los Angeles rushes for just 8.1 more yards (114) than Cleveland allows per outing (105.9).

The Rams have 12 giveaways this season, while the Browns have 16 takeaways.

Rams Home Performance

At home, the Rams score 19.4 points per game and concede 20.4. That's less than they score (21.1) and allow (21.3) overall.

The Rams' average yards gained at home (327.6) is lower than their overall average (340.6). But their average yards conceded at home (351) is higher than overall (331.2).

Los Angeles' average yards passing in home games (219.8) is lower than its overall average (226.6). But its average yards conceded at home (230.6) is higher than overall (217.9).

The Rams' average yards rushing at home (107.8) is lower than their overall average (114). But their average yards conceded at home (120.4) is higher than overall (113.3).

The Rams convert 43.1% of third downs at home (1.6% higher than their overall average), and give up 42.9% at home (3.3% higher than overall).

Rams Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/5/2023 at Green Bay L 20-3 FOX 11/19/2023 Seattle W 17-16 CBS 11/26/2023 at Arizona W 37-14 FOX 12/3/2023 Cleveland - FOX 12/10/2023 at Baltimore - FOX 12/17/2023 Washington - CBS 12/21/2023 New Orleans - Amazon Prime Video

