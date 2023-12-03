Rams vs. Browns Injury Report — Week 13
Entering their Sunday, December 3 game against the Cleveland Browns (7-4) at SoFi Stadium, which starts at 4:25 PM , the Los Angeles Rams (5-6) are monitoring six players on the injury report.
The Rams enter the matchup after winning 37-14 over the Arizona Cardinals in their last outing on November 26.
Their last time out, the Browns lost 29-12 to the Denver Broncos.
Los Angeles Rams Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Ben Skowronek
|WR
|Hip
|Full Participation In Practice
|Rob Havenstein
|OT
|Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Michael Hoecht
|OLB
|Knee
|Questionable
|Aaron Donald
|DT
|NIR - Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Quentin Lake
|DB
|Hamstring
|Out
|Brian Allen
|OL
|NIR - Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
Cleveland Browns Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Kareem Hunt
|RB
|Groin
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Marquise Goodwin
|WR
|Concussion
|Out
|Joel Bitonio
|OG
|Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Jordan Elliott
|DT
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Wyatt Teller
|OG
|Calf
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|James Hudson
|OT
|NIR - Personal
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Denzel Ward
|CB
|Shoulder
|Out
|Anthony Walker
|LB
|Hamstring
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Mike Ford
|CB
|Ribs
|Full Participation In Practice
|Amari Cooper
|WR
|Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Myles Garrett
|DE
|Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Juan Thornhill
|S
|Calf
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|David Njoku
|TE
|Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Dorian Thompson-Robinson
|QB
|Concussion
|Out
|Geron Christian
|OT
|Finger
|Full Participation In Practice
|Nick Harris
|C
|Knee
|Questionable
Rams vs. Browns Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California
- TV Info: FOX
Rams Season Insights
- The Rams rank 17th in total offense (340.6 yards per game) and 16th in total defense (331.2 yards allowed per game) this season.
- Offensively, the Rams rank 17th in the NFL with 21.1 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 16th in points allowed (331.2 points allowed per contest).
- The Rams rank 15th in pass offense (226.6 passing yards per game) and 14th in pass defense (217.9 passing yards allowed per game) this season.
- Los Angeles is averaging 114 rushing yards per game on offense (14th in the NFL), and ranks 18th defensively with 113.3 rushing yards allowed per game.
- The Rams have the 20th-ranked turnover margin in the NFL at -3, forcing nine turnovers (30th in NFL) while turning it over 12 times (sixth in NFL).
Rams vs. Browns Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Rams (-4)
- Moneyline: Rams (-200), Browns (+165)
- Total: 40.5 points
