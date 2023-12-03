Entering their Sunday, December 3 game against the Cleveland Browns (7-4) at SoFi Stadium, which starts at 4:25 PM , the Los Angeles Rams (5-6) are monitoring six players on the injury report.

The Rams enter the matchup after winning 37-14 over the Arizona Cardinals in their last outing on November 26.

Their last time out, the Browns lost 29-12 to the Denver Broncos.

Los Angeles Rams Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Ben Skowronek WR Hip Full Participation In Practice Rob Havenstein OT Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Michael Hoecht OLB Knee Questionable Aaron Donald DT NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Quentin Lake DB Hamstring Out Brian Allen OL NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice

Cleveland Browns Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Kareem Hunt RB Groin Did Not Participate In Practice Marquise Goodwin WR Concussion Out Joel Bitonio OG Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Jordan Elliott DT Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Wyatt Teller OG Calf Did Not Participate In Practice James Hudson OT NIR - Personal Did Not Participate In Practice Denzel Ward CB Shoulder Out Anthony Walker LB Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Mike Ford CB Ribs Full Participation In Practice Amari Cooper WR Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Myles Garrett DE Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Juan Thornhill S Calf Did Not Participate In Practice David Njoku TE Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Dorian Thompson-Robinson QB Concussion Out Geron Christian OT Finger Full Participation In Practice Nick Harris C Knee Questionable

Other Week 13 Injury Reports

Rams vs. Browns Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California TV Info: FOX

FOX

Rams Season Insights

The Rams rank 17th in total offense (340.6 yards per game) and 16th in total defense (331.2 yards allowed per game) this season.

Offensively, the Rams rank 17th in the NFL with 21.1 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 16th in points allowed (331.2 points allowed per contest).

The Rams rank 15th in pass offense (226.6 passing yards per game) and 14th in pass defense (217.9 passing yards allowed per game) this season.

Los Angeles is averaging 114 rushing yards per game on offense (14th in the NFL), and ranks 18th defensively with 113.3 rushing yards allowed per game.

The Rams have the 20th-ranked turnover margin in the NFL at -3, forcing nine turnovers (30th in NFL) while turning it over 12 times (sixth in NFL).

Rams vs. Browns Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Rams (-4)

Rams (-4) Moneyline: Rams (-200), Browns (+165)

Rams (-200), Browns (+165) Total: 40.5 points

