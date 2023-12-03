Star running back Kyren Williams and the Los Angeles Rams face the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET at SoFi Stadium.

Kyren Williams Touchdown Odds

Williams Odds to Score First TD: +430

Williams Odds to Score Anytime TD: +220

Jerome Ford Touchdown Odds

Ford Odds to Score First TD: +800

Ford Odds to Score Anytime TD: +370

More Rams Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Tutu Atwell - - 20.5 (-113) Royce Freeman - 26.5 (-113) - Tyler Higbee - - 23.5 (-113) Cooper Kupp - - 54.5 (-113) Puka Nacua - - 53.5 (-113) Matthew Stafford 216.5 (-113) - - Kyren Williams - 63.5 (-113) 22.5 (-113)

More Browns Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds David Njoku - - 45.5 (-113) Kareem Hunt - 30.5 (-113) - Amari Cooper - - 48.5 (-113) Jerome Ford - 50.5 (-113) 15.5 (-113) Elijah Moore - - 33.5 (-113) Cedric Tillman - - 18.5 (-113)

