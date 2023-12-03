The Los Angeles Rams will face the Cleveland Browns at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, December 3 at 4:25 PM ET. Our computer model projects that the Browns will win -- see below for more information regarding the spread, over/under and final score.

The Rams are totaling 340.6 yards per game on offense (17th in NFL), and they rank 16th on defense with 331.2 yards allowed per game. The Browns are compiling 21.7 points per contest on offense this season (16th-ranked). Meanwhile, they are giving up 19 points per contest (seventh-ranked) on defense.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rams vs. Browns Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Browns (+4) Toss Up (40.5) Browns 22, Rams 20

Rams Betting Info

The Rams have an implied moneyline win probability of 66.7% in this contest.

Los Angeles has put together a 4-5-2 record against the spread this season.

The Rams have been favored by 4 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Los Angeles games have gone over the point total four out of 11 times this season.

The point total average for Rams games this season is 45.1, 4.6 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Browns Betting Info

The Browns have a 37.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Cleveland has put together a 7-4-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Browns have covered the spread three times this season (3-0 ATS) when playing as at least 4-point underdogs.

In 2023, five Cleveland games have hit the over.

Games involving the Browns this year have averaged 38.6 points per game, a 1.9-point differential when compared to the over/under for this contest.

Rams vs. Browns 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Los Angeles 21.1 21.3 19.4 20.4 22.5 22 Cleveland 21.7 19 18.8 10.2 25.2 29.6

