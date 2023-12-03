The Los Angeles Rams (5-6) will face off against the Cleveland Browns (7-4) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at SoFi Stadium. The Rams are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. The over/under is set at 39.5 in the outing.

Prior to live betting this week's matchup that has the Rams matching up with the Browns, see the article below. We have collected all of the relevant stats and numbers you need to know for your in-game bets.

Rams vs. Browns Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Rams have been leading after the first quarter in three games, have been behind after the first quarter in three games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in five games in 2023.

Los Angeles' offense is averaging 4.9 points in the first quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 4.1 points on average in the first quarter.

In 2023, the Browns have been winning after the first quarter in three games, have trailed after the first quarter in five games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in three games .

2nd Quarter

Looking at scoring in the second quarter, the Rams have won the second quarter in five games and have been outscored in the second quarter in six games.

Los Angeles' offense is averaging 6.7 points in the second quarter this season. On defense, it is allowing 6.5 points on average in the second quarter.

The Browns have lost the second quarter three times and won eight times in 11 games this year.

3rd Quarter

In 11 games this year, the Rams have outscored their opponent in the third quarter five times, been outscored five times, and tied one time.

Offensively, Los Angeles is averaging 4.1 points in the third quarter (15th-ranked) this year. It is allowing 3.4 points on average in the third quarter (11th-ranked) on defense.

Looking at the third quarter, the Browns have won the third quarter in seven games this season, lost the third quarter in two games, and been tied in the third quarter in two games.

4th Quarter

The Rams have won the fourth quarter in five games this season, and they've been outscored in the fourth quarter in six games.

Los Angeles' offense is averaging 5.6 points in the fourth quarter this season. Defensively, it is surrendering 6.5 points on average in that quarter.

In the Browns' 11 games this season, they have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter four times, been outscored six times, and been knotted up one time.

Rams vs. Browns Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Rams have been winning after the first half in three games, have been behind after the first half in six games, and have been knotted up after the first half in two games in 2023.

Out of 11 games this season, the Browns have led after the first half six times and have been losing after the first half five times.

2nd Half

Looking at second-half scoring, the Rams have outscored their opponent in the second half in five games and have been outscored in the second half in six games.

Los Angeles' offense is averaging 9.7 points in the second half this year. Defensively, it is surrendering 9.8 points on average in the second half.

Out of 11 games this season, the Browns have been outscored in the second half six times (3-3 in those games) and have won the second half five times (4-1).

