The Los Angeles Kings, with Quinton Byfield, are in action Sunday versus the Colorado Avalanche at Crypto.com Arena, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Byfield available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Quinton Byfield vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, BSW, and ESPN+

ALT, BSW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Byfield Season Stats Insights

Byfield's plus-minus rating this season, in 15:03 per game on the ice, is +11.

In four of 20 games this year, Byfield has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Byfield has a point in 12 of 20 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

Byfield has had an assist in a game nine times this season over 20 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability that Byfield hits the over on his points over/under is 48.8%, based on the odds.

Byfield has an implied probability of 35.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Byfield Stats vs. the Avalanche

On the defensive side, the Avalanche are giving up 66 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 12th in the league.

The team's +19 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 20 Games 4 16 Points 3 4 Goals 1 12 Assists 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.