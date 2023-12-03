Should you bet on Quentin Johnston hitting paydirt in the Los Angeles Chargers' upcoming Week 13 matchup against the New England Patriots, which kicks off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Will Quentin Johnston score a touchdown against the Patriots?

Odds to score a TD this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a TD)

Johnston's 21 catches have turned into 190 yards (17.3 per game) and one TD. He has been targeted on 37 occasions.

Johnston has had a touchdown catch in one of 11 games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

Quentin Johnston Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Dolphins 3 2 9 0 Week 2 @Titans 2 1 7 0 Week 3 @Vikings 3 2 10 0 Week 4 Raiders 3 1 18 0 Week 6 Cowboys 2 0 0 0 Week 7 @Chiefs 2 1 20 0 Week 8 Bears 6 5 50 0 Week 9 @Jets 3 2 14 0 Week 10 Lions 4 4 34 1 Week 11 @Packers 6 2 21 0 Week 12 Ravens 3 1 7 0

