Quentin Johnston was a full participant in his most recent practice, and looks on track to play in the Los Angeles Chargers' Week 13 matchup with the New England Patriots (at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday). All of Johnston's stats can be found on this page.

In terms of season stats, Johnston has been targeted 37 times and has 21 catches for 190 yards (9.0 per reception) and one TD, plus one carry for two yards.

Quentin Johnston Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Ribs

The Chargers have three other receivers on the injury list this week: Nick Vannett (DNP/concussion): 0 Rec Gerald Everett (FP/shoulder): 25 Rec; 210 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs Keenan Allen (DNP/quadricep): 97 Rec; 1117 Rec Yds; 7 Rec TDs



Week 13 Injury Reports

Chargers vs. Patriots Game Info

Game Day: December 3, 2023

December 3, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM

Johnston 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 37 21 190 72 1 9.0

Johnston Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Dolphins 3 2 9 0 Week 2 @Titans 2 1 7 0 Week 3 @Vikings 3 2 10 0 Week 4 Raiders 3 1 18 0 Week 6 Cowboys 2 0 0 0 Week 7 @Chiefs 2 1 20 0 Week 8 Bears 6 5 50 0 Week 9 @Jets 3 2 14 0 Week 10 Lions 4 4 34 1 Week 11 @Packers 6 2 21 0 Week 12 Ravens 3 1 7 0

