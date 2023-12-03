Will Quentin Johnston Play in Week 13? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Quentin Johnston was a full participant in his most recent practice, and looks on track to play in the Los Angeles Chargers' Week 13 matchup with the New England Patriots (at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday). All of Johnston's stats can be found on this page.
In terms of season stats, Johnston has been targeted 37 times and has 21 catches for 190 yards (9.0 per reception) and one TD, plus one carry for two yards.
Quentin Johnston Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ribs
- The Chargers have three other receivers on the injury list this week:
- Nick Vannett (DNP/concussion): 0 Rec
- Gerald Everett (FP/shoulder): 25 Rec; 210 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs
- Keenan Allen (DNP/quadricep): 97 Rec; 1117 Rec Yds; 7 Rec TDs
Week 13 Injury Reports
Chargers vs. Patriots Game Info
- Game Day: December 3, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Johnston 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|37
|21
|190
|72
|1
|9.0
Johnston Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Dolphins
|3
|2
|9
|0
|Week 2
|@Titans
|2
|1
|7
|0
|Week 3
|@Vikings
|3
|2
|10
|0
|Week 4
|Raiders
|3
|1
|18
|0
|Week 6
|Cowboys
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 7
|@Chiefs
|2
|1
|20
|0
|Week 8
|Bears
|6
|5
|50
|0
|Week 9
|@Jets
|3
|2
|14
|0
|Week 10
|Lions
|4
|4
|34
|1
|Week 11
|@Packers
|6
|2
|21
|0
|Week 12
|Ravens
|3
|1
|7
|0
