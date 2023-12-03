The Los Angeles Kings, Pierre-Luc Dubois included, will play the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Dubois' props versus the Avalanche? Scroll down for stats and information.

Pierre-Luc Dubois vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, BSW, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Dubois Season Stats Insights

Dubois has averaged 16:29 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -1).

Dubois has scored a goal in four of 20 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In nine of 20 games this season, Dubois has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

Dubois has an assist in five of 20 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Dubois' odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 46.5% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Dubois has an implied probability of 29.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Dubois Stats vs. the Avalanche

On the defensive side, the Avalanche are conceding 66 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.

The team's +19 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 20 Games 5 11 Points 2 5 Goals 0 6 Assists 2

