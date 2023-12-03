Will Pierre-Luc Dubois light the lamp when the Los Angeles Kings face off against the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Pierre-Luc Dubois score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Dubois stats and insights

In four of 20 games this season, Dubois has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not scored against the Avalanche this season in one game (three shots).

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

Dubois averages 1.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.5%.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche have given up 66 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 12th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.6 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.

Dubois recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/29/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 17:41 Home L 2-1 11/25/2023 Canadiens 2 0 2 14:20 Home W 4-0 11/24/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 15:08 Away W 5-2 11/20/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 16:00 Away W 4-1 11/18/2023 Blues 1 1 0 17:19 Home W 5-1 11/16/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 12:33 Home W 2-1 11/11/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:29 Home L 4-2 11/9/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 15:24 Home L 4-3 OT 11/8/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 14:34 Away W 4-1 11/4/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 14:15 Away W 5-0

Kings vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, BSW, and ESPN+

ALT, BSW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

