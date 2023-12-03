Phillip Danault will be in action when the Los Angeles Kings and Colorado Avalanche meet at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023. Prop bets for Danault in that upcoming Kings-Avalanche game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Phillip Danault vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, BSW, and ESPN+

ALT, BSW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Danault Season Stats Insights

Danault has averaged 17:27 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +2).

Danault has a goal in four games this season through 20 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In 10 of 20 games this season, Danault has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

In eight of 20 games this season, Danault has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Danault's implied probability to go over his point total is 48.8% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 34.5% of Danault going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Danault Stats vs. the Avalanche

On the defensive side, the Avalanche are conceding 66 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.

The team's +19 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 20 Games 4 13 Points 4 4 Goals 3 9 Assists 1

