Nick Vannett did not participate in his most recent practice. The Los Angeles Chargers' Week 13 matchup against the New England Patriots begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. All of Vannett's stats can be found on this page.

Looking at last year's season stats, Vannett was targeted nine times and had six catches for 55 yards (9.2 per reception) and zero TDs.

Nick Vannett Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Concussion

The Chargers have listed three other receiviers on the injury report this week: Quentin Johnston (FP/ribs): 21 Rec; 190 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Gerald Everett (FP/shoulder): 25 Rec; 210 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs Keenan Allen (DNP/quadricep): 97 Rec; 1117 Rec Yds; 7 Rec TDs



Week 13 Injury Reports

Chargers vs. Patriots Game Info

Game Day: December 3, 2023

December 3, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Vannett 2022 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 9 6 55 32 0 9.2

Vannett Game-by-Game (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 @Panthers 1 1 5 0 Week 8 Raiders 1 1 8 0 Week 14 Eagles 2 1 9 0 Week 15 @Commanders 1 1 15 0 Week 18 @Eagles 4 2 18 0

