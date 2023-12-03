For those wanting to bet on the upcoming battle between the Los Angeles Kings and the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, is Mikey Anderson a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Mikey Anderson score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Anderson stats and insights

  • Anderson has scored in one of 20 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • He has taken zero shots in one game against the Avalanche this season, but has not scored.
  • Anderson has no points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 4.2% of them.

Avalanche defensive stats

  • The Avalanche have given up 66 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 12th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.6 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.

Anderson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/29/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 18:31 Home L 2-1
11/25/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 22:06 Home W 4-0
11/24/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 20:33 Away W 5-2
11/20/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 21:01 Away W 4-1
11/18/2023 Blues 0 0 0 21:00 Home W 5-1
11/16/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 26:16 Home W 2-1
11/11/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 24:01 Home L 4-2
11/9/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 18:57 Home L 4-3 OT
11/8/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 24:58 Away W 4-1
11/4/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 19:46 Away W 5-0

Kings vs. Avalanche game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ALT, BSW, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

