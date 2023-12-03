Hawaii High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Maui County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 8:33 AM HST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Maui County, Hawaii today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Maui County, Hawaii High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Seabury Hall High School at Maui High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM HT on December 2
- Location: Kahului, HI
- Conference: Maui Interscholastic League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.