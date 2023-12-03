Matthew Stafford has a difficult matchup when his Los Angeles Rams meet the Cleveland Browns in Week 13 (Sunday, 4:25 PM ET). The Browns give up 142.0 passing yards per game, best in the NFL.

This season, Stafford has thrown for 2,489 yards (248.9 per game), going 208-for-342 (60.8%) and compiling 13 TDs with nine picks. With 71 yards on 16 attempts, Stafford also has chipped in on the ground.

Stafford vs. the Browns

Stafford vs the Browns (since 2021): No games

No games One opposing player has registered 300 or more passing yards in an outing against Cleveland this year.

The Browns have given up one or more passing touchdowns to seven opposing quarterbacks this season.

Three opposing quarterbacks have thrown for two or more TDs in a game against Cleveland in 2023.

The Browns have not allowed more than two passing touchdowns in an outing by any opposing quarterbacks this season.

The 142.0 passing yards per game allowed by the Browns defense makes them the NFL's best pass defense.

The Browns have the No. 1 defense in the NFL in passing TDs allowed, giving up 10 this season (0.9 per game).

Matthew Stafford Passing Props vs. the Browns

Passing Yards: 221.5 (-115)

221.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+140)

Stafford Passing Insights

So far this year, Stafford has gone over his passing yards prop total in four of 10 opportunities.

The Rams have passed 56.4% of the time and run 43.6% this season. They rank 19th in the NFL in scoring.

With 342 attempts for 2,489 passing yards, Stafford is 11th in NFL action with 7.3 yards per attempt.

Stafford has thrown for a touchdown in nine of 10 games this season, with more than one TD pass twice.

He has scored 13 of his team's 24 offensive touchdowns this season (54.2%).

Stafford has passed 45 times out of his 342 total attempts while in the red zone (48.4% of his team's red zone plays).

Matthew Stafford Rushing Props vs the Browns

Rushing Yards: 2.5 (-111)

Stafford Rushing Insights

Stafford has gone over his rushing yards total in 66.7% of his opportunities (six of nine games).

In 10 games this year, Stafford has not yet rushed for a touchdown.

He has two red zone carries for 4.2% of the team share (his team runs on 51.6% of its plays in the red zone).

Stafford's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Cardinals 11/26/2023 Week 12 25-for-33 / 229 YDS / 4 TDs / 1 INT 1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 11/19/2023 Week 11 17-for-31 / 190 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 2 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 10/29/2023 Week 8 13-for-22 / 162 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 1 ATT / 9 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Steelers 10/22/2023 Week 7 14-for-29 / 231 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 1 ATT / 8 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 10/15/2023 Week 6 15-for-24 / 226 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs

