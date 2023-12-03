The Los Angeles Kings' upcoming contest versus the Colorado Avalanche is scheduled for Sunday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Matt Roy score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Matt Roy score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Roy stats and insights

  • Roy is yet to score through 20 games this season.
  • In one game against the Avalanche this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken three of them.
  • He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Avalanche defensive stats

  • On defense, the Avalanche are conceding 66 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 12th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.6 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.

Roy recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/29/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 18:46 Home L 2-1
11/25/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 19:04 Home W 4-0
11/24/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 20:32 Away W 5-2
11/20/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 18:31 Away W 4-1
11/18/2023 Blues 0 0 0 22:47 Home W 5-1
11/16/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 21:55 Home W 2-1
11/11/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:52 Home L 4-2
11/9/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 23:08 Home L 4-3 OT
11/8/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 18:39 Away W 4-1
11/4/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 19:04 Away W 5-0

Kings vs. Avalanche game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ALT, BSW, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

