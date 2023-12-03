Should you bet on Makea Nacua getting into the end zone in the Los Angeles Rams' upcoming Week 13 matchup versus the Cleveland Browns, which kicks off at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Nacua will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Makea Nacua score a touchdown against the Browns?

Odds to score a TD this game: +130 (Bet $10 to win $13.00 if he scores a TD)

This campaign Nacua has 73 receptions (on 111 targets) and leads the Rams with 924 yards receiving (84 per game) plus three TDs.

Nacua has tallied a touchdown catch in three of 11 games this season, but had only one TD in each of those games.

Makea Nacua Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Seahawks 15 10 119 0 Week 2 49ers 20 15 147 0 Week 3 @Bengals 7 5 72 0 Week 4 @Colts 10 9 163 1 Week 5 Eagles 11 7 71 1 Week 6 Cardinals 7 4 26 0 Week 7 Steelers 12 8 154 0 Week 8 @Cowboys 7 3 43 0 Week 9 @Packers 7 3 32 0 Week 11 Seahawks 7 5 70 1 Week 12 @Cardinals 8 4 27 0

Rep Makea Nacua with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.